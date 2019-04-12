Heroic Border Collie Saves Chihuahua From Being Crushed By A Car

Someone needs to pin a medal on this good girl’s collar.

A Border Collie sprinted behind a moving car to save a Chihuahua from harm’s way in a viral video posted last night by Jukin Media.

The dogs’ owners were playing with their pets outside before one of them got in her car and reversed onto her snow-covered driveway. (RELATED: Heroic Pit Bull Saves Family Members From Dangerous Gas Leak)

The Chihuahua then wandered off, directly into the path of the car, before the Border Collie seemingly flew into the scene from out of nowhere and grabbed her furry friend by the neck to save it from injury.

“I saw something in my mirror. First, I thought I had crushed my dog,” said a still-frame in a version of the video posted on Yahoo News.

The owner then got out of her car, picked up the Chihuahua, and pet the Border Collie as a thank you. We hope some treats were soon to follow.

