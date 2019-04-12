Michigan Assistant Chris Patridge Rips Coaches Who Left For Ohio State

Michigan assistant coach Chris Patridge isn’t happy with staff members who defected for Ohio State.

Greg Mattison and Al Washington both left the Wolverines to join Ryan Day and the OSU football program. Obviously, leaving for your bitter rival isn’t going to go over very well.

“I’ve got blood in my mouth. I don’t wake up a day and not think about it,” Patridge told the media Thursday, according to the Detroit Free Press.

He also added, “I want to take this thing, hit it in the mouth and go get it. I just think each person is motivated in their own way, but I know my personal opinion. I’m going to coach harder than I ever imagined I could coach … And we’re going to try to make sure that scoreboard never looks like it did last year (again).” (RELATED: Justin Fields Talks About The Ohio State Vs. Michigan Rivalry)

This is shaping up to be awesome because I can tell you exactly what is going to happen. Partridge and other coaches are going to talk about how they’re fired up to get revenge and make sure OSU doesn’t beat them like a rented mule again.

Then, the teams will take the field, Ryan Day’s team will smash Jim Harbaugh’s squad and we’ll rinse and repeat like every other year.

Until I see Michigan beat the Buckeyes with Jim Harbaugh as their coach, I simply won’t believe it can happen.

That game last year was absurd. Dwayne Haskins absolutely torched the Wolverines, and all the dumb fans of Michigan honestly thought they were going to rock OSU.

It was one of the funniest reality checks that I’ve ever seen in sports.

Bookmark this piece and read it again in a few months. You’re going to realize that I was 100 percent correct the entire time.