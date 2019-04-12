Newsweek’s ‘Who Is Louis Farrakhan?’ Story Originally Failed To Mention Anti-Semitism

Newsweek failed to mention Louis Farrakhan’s extensive history of anti-Semitism in a story published Thursday about his involvement with the funeral processions for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Newsweek subsequently decided to add the missing detail to their piece after The Daily Caller reached out to them about it.

The article, titled “Who Is Louis Farrakhan? Nation Of Islam Leader Says Spirit Of Nipsey Hussle Is ‘Alive’,” provides a single paragraph about Farrakhan’s history.

“Farrakhan, 85, is the leader of the Nation of Islam,” it reads. “He’s a black nationalist and minister as well. He’s responsible for launching the Million Man March, a historical event that has brought together millions of black men to promote unity within the African American community, around the National Mall in Washington, D.C.” (RELATED: Twitter Rules Louis Farrakhan Comparing Jewish People To Termites Doesn’t Violate Guidelines)

Going on to discuss Farrakhan’s role in Hussle’s memorial service, the article includes quotes from Farrakhan’s speech at the memorial service and the statement that the Nation of Islam released following the rapper’s murder.

Once the Caller reached out to Newsweek about the missing details on Farrakhan, they added the following to their piece:

The Southern Poverty Law Center has called the Nation of Islam a hate group, and Farrakhan has a history of anti-Semitic and other offensive remarks. He has called Judaism a “gutter religion.” In February 2018 he said “white folks are going down, and that “Farrakhan, by God’s grace, has pulled the cover off of that Satanic Jew and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through.” In an October 2018 tweet he said “I’m not an anti-Semite. I’m anti-Termite.” Farrakhan has said Hurricane Katrina was “God’s way of punishing America for its warmongering and racism.”

At the bottom of the story it now says, “4/12, 3:30 p.m. This story has been updated to include Farrakhan’s history of anti-Semitic comments.”

Farrakhan has made anti-Semitic comments for decades.

“The Jews don’t like Farrakhan, so they call me Hitler,” he said in 1984. “Well, that’s a good name. Hitler was a very great man.”

More recently, Farrakhan claimed in 2015 that “there were many Israelis and Zionist Jews in key roles in the 9/11 attacks” and claimed that “many Jews received a text message not to come to work on September 11.” (RELATED: Facebook Takes Down Louis Farrakhan’s Anti-Semitic Video That Twitter Wouldn’t)

“To the members of the Jewish community that don’t like me, thank you very much for putting my name all over the planet … I’m not mad at you, ’cause you’re so stupid,” Farrakhan added, during his speech honoring the 23rd anniversary of the Million Man March last October.

“So when they talk about Farrakhan, call me a hater, you know they do, call me an anti-Semite — stop it! I’m anti-termite! I don’t know nothing about hating somebody because of their religious preference.”

Follow Mike on Twitter