Huge Sale: This Robot Vacuum Is $235 Off Today Only

Today and only today, the Ecovacs Deebot 901 robotic vacuum cleaner with smart navigation and Amazon Alexa compatibility is on sale for $235 off.

It’s 2019. It’s time we let the robots do our vacuuming. The powerful Ecovacs Deebot 901 robotic vacuum cleaner is on a massive sale as Amazon’s Deal of the Day, down to $265 from its original price tag of $500. That’s a savings of $235, or a staggering 47 percent.

Like the Roomba, the Ecovacs Deebot 901 is a self-navigating robotic vacuum cleaner that is designed to keep your floor clean at all times. Using Ecovacs’ Smart Navi 3.0 smart navigation technology, the Deebot is able to accurately navigate and map your floor in real time while it’s cleaning, while also offering the option for you to customize its floor map. Through the Ecovacs app, as well as with voice commands through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you can start, stop, or charge the Deebot at any time.

As for cleaning power, the Deebot holds its own with multiple cleaning modes that allow it to competently clean different flooring surfaces, such as carpet, tile, and hardwood. It also has “Edge” and “Spot” modes to thoroughly clean a specific area, and as any owner of a robotic vacuum will tell you, this type of vacuum cleaner is able to clean spots in your home you didn’t even know existed.

The Ecovacs Deebot 901 robotic vacuum cleaner is a powerful cleaning tool at an insanely good price. If you’ve ever been interested in a robotic vacuum cleaner, today is your lucky day. But you’ll need to act fast. Amazon’s Deal of the Day ends at midnight, Pacific time.

The Ecovcas Deebot 901 robotic vacuum cleaner is on sale for $264.99, down from its original price tag of $499.98.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.