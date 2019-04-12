Travel In Style For Cheaper With More Than $300 Off This Samsonite Luggage Set

Samsonite is known for making quality luggage that stands the test of time, and this Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage Set is no different. It includes a 28”, 24”, and a 20” hardside spinner, each with a lightweight and locking telescoping handle, multi-directional wheels that make it easy to get around, and side-mounted TSA locks to prevent theft.

The larger cases expand to let you pack more, and each one has multiple organizational pockets and dividers to help you make the most of your space.

This Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage Set is on sale on Amazon for half off for a limited time

These suitcases are made from 100% lightweight polycarbonate, so you won’t have to drag around extra weight. And the beautiful brushed pattern on this set means any potential scuffs or scratches will be well-hidden. What’s more, the set comes with a 10-year warranty to protect your investment.

But the best part is, you can save 56% on this set right now! While it retails for $569.97, you can get it for $249.99 in four of the available color choices.

Plus delivery is free! Get ready for your next travel adventure and take advantage of this sweet deal.

