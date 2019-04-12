Trump Tweets Video Of Omar’s Comments About 9/11

President Donald Trump tweeted out the video Friday of Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar discussing the terrorist attacks committed on 9/11 with the caption, “WE WILL NEVER FORGET!”

The video began with Omar’s statement infamous statements from her speech at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) reception last month. It then cut to footage of the attack on 9/11. After a short period of time, the video then went back to Omar repeating the one line that has gotten her into hot water, “Some people did something.”

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Trump’s tweet was the first time he weighed in on the recent backlash Omar faced for this comment.

The New York Post responded by publishing her quote Thursday with the infamous photo of the second plane going into the World Trade Center. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Defends Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 Comments: This is ‘Racist’)

Many of Omar’s supporters on Capitol Hill defended her and accused those who were critical of the remark of inciting of “violence” against her and of taking her words out of context.

She doubled down on her previous statement Friday on Twitter, wondering aloud if former President George W. Bush was trivializing 9/11 with his famous speech atop the World Trade Center wreckage, when he said, in part, “The people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!”

“Was Bush downplaying the terrorist attack?” Omar asked on Twitter. “What if he was a Muslim?”

This was not the first time Omar and Trump have butted heads during her first couple months in Congress.

Omar faced backlash for accusing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of buying pro-Israel support from members of Congress back in February.

“I think she should be ashamed of herself. I think it was a terrible statement and I don’t think her apology was adequate,” Trump said, adding a day later that she “should either resign from Congress or she should certainly resign from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Anti-Semitism has no place in the United States Congress.”

“You have trafficked in hate your whole life—against Jews, Muslims, Indigenous, immigrants, black people and more,” Omar responded. “I learned from people impacted by my words. When will you?”

