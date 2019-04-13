‘Crying Girl’ Picture Wins World Press Photo Of The Year

The World Press Photo organization has selected “Crying Girl on the Border” as its photo of the year.

The picture, taken on June 12 near the United States/Mexico border by Getty photographer John Moore, shows a 2-year-old Honduran girl crying while her mother was being searched. The pair had been stopped by Texas border patrol agents along with several others after rafting across the Rio Grande.

The Netherlands-based group quoted the photographer saying that the “image touched many people’s hearts, as it did mine, because it humanizes a larger story.”

According to the organization’s website, both its photo of the year as well as its story of the year “carry a cash prize of 10,000 euros, as well as return airfare and hotel accommodation for travel to Amsterdam during World Press Photo Festival.”

Time Magazine selected another photograph of the same girl, taken by Moore, for its July 2 cover. In the cover, a picture of President Trump was shown hovering over the child along with the words, “Welcome to America.” Although the image was referenced by liberals during the ongoing discussion about family separation at the border, the girl was never separated from her mother. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders Blasts Media Over Fake Story Of Crying Migrant Girl)

The girl’s mother, Sandra Sanchez, had previously been deported from the United States in 2013.

