PREVIEW: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns Sunday Night On HBO

Ladies and gentlemen, “Game of Thrones” is finally back.

Tonight is the night we have waited about 20 months to arrive. It’s been a date that many of us have talked about nonstop. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

April 14 is here, and that means season eight of “Game of Thrones” will officially get underway. If you’re anything like me, today is like Christmas on steroids, or hopped up on the finest cocaine ever produced by Pablo Escobar.

Which theories will be correct? Which will ones will be completely wrong? Will Jon Snow die again? Will Daenerys claim the throne she has always claimed as rightfully belonging to her? Will Tyrion betray his new queen out of loyalty to the Lannisters? (RELATED: Did Kit Harington Accidentally Release Major ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Spoiler About Jon Snow?)

Can anybody stop the Night King and his army of the undead? These are all the questions we desperately need answered, and tonight is the first step in that journey.

My friends, it has been a hell of a ride going over all the hype these past 20 months, and I wouldn’t change a thing.

It felt like we were getting great new content and clues every single day. Now, that’s all in the past. Everything we want sits right in front of us on HBO tonight.

If you’re not ready to run through a concrete wall out of pure excitement, then you’re no friend of mine.

I honestly have no idea what to expect when I switch on HBO at 9:00 p.m. EST with a cold beer in my hand. All I know for sure is that I want absolute chaos and destruction.

As long we get some of that, then I’ll accept whatever ending we find ourselves at when the credits roll one final time. You know I’ve been riding with my girl Dany since day one, but I understand she might not make it. Like all things you love, you learn to let go.

If she goes down in battle, then may another champion and fan favorite rise to the top. Sound off in the comments with what you think will happen.

I hope you all are ready for the next six weeks. They’re going to be wild.

P.S.: No chance we’re not getting another sex scene between these two. I’ll bet anything on that.