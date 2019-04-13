Graham Mertz Dominates Wisconsin Scrimmage, Leads Two Touchdown Drives

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz dominated the team’s open practice Saturday afternoon.

The freshman phenom and junior Jack Coan are locked into the hottest quarterback battle in all of college football, and the young gunslinger apparently put on a show today.

He had two touchdown drives, and one that went for 98 yards and lasted 14 plays. According to Jesse Temple, Jack Coan still took first team reps. Jake Kocorowski reported the junior QB also tossed an interception at some point during the open session today. (RELATED: Should Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers In 2019?)

QB Jack Coan continues to take first-team reps during Wisconsin’s spring practice. Graham Mertz helped lead two touchdown drives, one a 98-yarder that spanned 14 plays. He capped practice with a 15-yard TD pass to Adam Krumholz. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) April 13, 2019

Graham Mertz looked good during today’s #Badgers scrimmage. Led a 14-play, 98-yard TD drive and ended practice with a 15-yard TD to Adam Krumholz. — Jason Galloway (@Jason_Galloway) April 13, 2019

If you’re a fan of the Badgers, then this is music to your ears. I knew it would only be a matter of time before it became clear that Mertz was the answer.

The fact he went out there today with the eyes of the state and fans everywhere and dominated is just another sign that he’s the man of the hour.

Nothing against Coan, but this has to be the Mertz show.

Wisconsin football can’t repeat 2018 ever again. We just can’t. Everything I’ve heard out of the spring practices is that that young gunslinger is performing at an extremely high level.

Let’s roll with him! I’m loving these updates, and the fact he led a 98 yard, 14 play touchdown drive is impressive as all hell.

Mertz is the future. Anybody else is just not an option that we can go with. He’s the highest rated recruit at his position in school history.

We didn’t bring him in so that he could sit the bench. We brought him in to lead us to a national title, and that’s what I expect to happen.

Today is just the latest indication he’ll be under center against South Florida. What a wonderful time for Wisconsin fans.