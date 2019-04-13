Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Turns 26 Years Old

Josephine Skriver’s birthday is April 14. To help you celebrate, we put together a slideshow of all of her hottest looks.

Skriver is a Danish model born in Copenhagen. She got her start after being discovered during a trip to New York City at age 15. When she got back to Denmark she signed with Unique Models.

Skriver debuted her modeling career in 2011. She opened for Alberta Ferretti and closed with Prada. She has walked in 300 fashion shows since including Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren and Versace. (RELATED: Josephine Skriver Is Apparently A Fan Of Beer)

She has done ad campaigns for H&M, Gucci, Michael Kors, Balmain, Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford. She has walked in every single Victoria’s Secret Fashion show since 2013. In 2016, the brand announced that Skriver would be a permanent Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Skriver is supportive of LGBTQ rights as her parents are a gay biologist and a lesbian computer scientist.