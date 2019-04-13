Minnesota Vikings Sign Adam Thielen To $64 Million Extension, He Gets $35 Million Guaranteed

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to a massive extension with receiver Adam Thielen Friday.

The talented receiver agreed to a four-year $64 million extension with $35 million of it guaranteed.

The #Vikings and WR Adam Thielen agreed on a 4-year deal worth $64M with $73M maximum, per his agent Blake Baratz on Instagram. He gets $35M guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/WPaMYlmJ55 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2019

I love seeing stuff like this happen. Adam Thielen was a nobody coming out of college. He was a legit nobody and was on the radar of pretty much zero teams.

He went undrafted in 2013, fought his way onto the Vikings roster and has tore it up these past few years.

Now, he’s going to be a very rich man. He’s only made $14 million in his career so far the past five seasons. He’ll make more than that in one year of his extension.

There’s nothing better in the NFL than watching guys who were overlooked in college turn into huge stars. It really happens more in the NFL than any other sport.

He didn’t even play D1 football, and he still turned into one of the best receivers in the whole league. You don’t love the sport if you can’t appreciate the journey he’s been on to get to this massive extension.

Major props to Thielen. He’s earned every penny, and I can’t wait to see what he does with the Vikings going forward.