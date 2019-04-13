Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Gets $36.8 Million Contract

Purdue has dumped a ton of cash on football coach Jeff Brohm.

According to Rivals.com, Brohm’s new seven-year contract for $36.8 million was approved by the school Friday.

According to Bruce Feldman, he’s now the third highest paid coach in the Big Ten.

That might seem like an absurd amount of money for a guy who is 13-13 in two seasons with the Boilermakers, but there’s no doubt that Purdue had to do whatever was necessary to keep him patrolling the sidelines as the head coach. (RELATED: Should Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers In 2019?)

The program won a grand total of nine games in the four years before Brohm arrived. He’s won at least six games in each of his first two years.

It’s obvious to anybody with eyes that the program is headed in the correct direction.

Let’s also remember that Brohm led the Boilermakers to a massive victory over Ohio State this past season. They literally killed OSU’s playoff chances in epic fashion. (RELATED: Justin Fields Talks About The Ohio State Vs. Michigan Rivalry)

It might be a ton of money, but there’s no doubt in my mind at all that it’s worth it. Brohm is a hell of a coach, and it’s great that he’s remaining in the Big Ten.

A rising tide lifts all boats. He’s got Purdue playing their best football in years, and they’re likely only going to get better.

