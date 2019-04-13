Reuben Foster Fined Two Game Checks, NFL Says Evidence ‘Did Not Support’ Conduct Policy Violation

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster won’t be suspended after being accused of domestic violence.

Foster was accused of domestic violence back in November when he was on the 49ers. He was promptly cut from the team, but the charges ultimately ended up being dropped. It was just the latest incident in a long string of embarrassing accusations against the former Alabama star. (RELATED: Washington Redskins Don’t Expect Reuben Foster To Get Suspended)

The Redskins scooped him up, but nobody really knew when he’d play again because he’d been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

The league released a statement Friday that he would be fined two game checks but wouldn’t be suspended. They stated in part, “Following a thorough investigation, the evidence did not support a finding that Foster violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy in connection with the Tampa incident in November 2018.”

This means that Foster will be on the field week one for the Redskins. Washington gambled big time, and it paid off.

According to Spotrac, the Redskins will pay the young linebacker a about $2.7 million over the next two seasons. That’s pennies on the dollar for a young defensive star.

They took some serious heat when they signed him so quickly after the 49ers cut him, but it clearly worked out in their favor.