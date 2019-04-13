REPORT: Sacramento Kings Hire Luke Walton As The Team’s New Head Coach

Luke Walton is the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Kings reached a deal with the former Lakers head coach to take over the team through the 2022-2023 season. (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Part Ways With Head Coach Luke Walton)

Financial terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed at this time.

The Kings and Luke Walton have agreed to terms for him to be the next coach, a source tells @TheAthleticNBA. The length of his deal will be in line with that of Kings GM Vlade Divac, running through the 2022-23 season. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 13, 2019

Well, I think it’s safe to say I called this one correctly. I said Walton wouldn’t be unemployed long after leaving the Lakers, and it took less than 48 hours for him to get a new job.

I have no idea how Walton will do with the Kings. Not a clue. What I do know is the fact he got scooped up so quickly is proof that he’s viewed as a solid enough coach to take over another team.

It took virtually no time at all. A couple days is nothing in the world of professional sports. It’s the snap of your fingers.

Now, he’s the head coach of a new team, and the Lakers are just spinning in circles.

It will be damn funny if Sacramento wins more games next year than the Lakers. That would be the definition of laugh-out-loud funny.