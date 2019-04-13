REPORT: Sacramento Kings Hire Luke Walton As The Team’s New Head Coach

David Hookstead | Reporter

Luke Walton is the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Kings reached a deal with the former Lakers head coach to take over the team through the 2022-2023 season. (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Part Ways With Head Coach Luke Walton)

Financial terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed at this time.

Well, I think it’s safe to say I called this one correctly. I said Walton wouldn’t be unemployed long after leaving the Lakers, and it took less than 48 hours for him to get a new job.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

I have no idea how Walton will do with the Kings. Not a clue. What I do know is the fact he got scooped up so quickly is proof that he’s viewed as a solid enough coach to take over another team.

It took virtually no time at all. A couple days is nothing in the world of professional sports. It’s the snap of your fingers.

Now, he’s the head coach of a new team, and the Lakers are just spinning in circles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

It will be damn funny if Sacramento wins more games next year than the Lakers. That would be the definition of laugh-out-loud funny.

Tags : los angeles lakers national basketball association sacramento kings
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller