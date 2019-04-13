Shawne Merriman Says There Is ‘A Big Possibility’ Josh Rosen Gets Traded To The Chargers

Shawne Merriman thinks there is a real chance the Los Angeles Chargers trade for Josh Rosen.

Everybody has been wondering what the Cardinals will do with their young quarterback as it becomes more and more likely they draft Kyler Murray first overall. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Meets With The Arizona Cardinals)

If that happens, then Rosen would have to get moved. According to Merriman, the Chargers could be the likely landing spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on Nov 17, 2018 at 6:27pm PST

“The Chargers could be seriously interested, and from what I’m hearing it’s a big possibility that he could end up there,” the former Chargers star said on recent Fox Sports radio appearance, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: Redskins ‘Not Actively Chasing’ Josh Rosen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on Dec 3, 2018 at 7:16am PST

This would actually be a great decision for the Chargers, especially if they can get Rosen on the cheap. Sitting the former UCLA star behind Philip Rivers for a couple seasons would provide him the opportunity to develop behind a great quarterback.

The Packers let Aaron Rodgers sit and wait behind Brett Favre and we all know how that turned out. Letting the young QB take his time to develop with no pressure on his shoulders could be the best option on the table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on Aug 22, 2018 at 12:11pm PDT

Rosen showed some bright moments during his rookie campaign, and we all remember how great he was in college.

There’s no question at all that he’s talented.

Sitting behind Rivers might be exactly what he needs in order to turn into the best quarterback possible. If this option is on the table for Los Angeles, then they have to pull the trigger on it.