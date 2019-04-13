Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Says He’s Fine With The NFL’s Age Restrictions

Alabama superstar quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has no problem with the NFL making players wait to join the league.

Right now, players must be three years removed from high school in order to be eligible for the NFL draft. Tua has one more year to go, and he doesn’t mind the fact he has to wait.

“I honestly think that is a good rule. I mean, I’d say because when you go the NFL, I mean, you’re playing against grown men. This isn’t something that you need to take lightly,” the Crimson Tide star quarterback said during an appearance on “The Zach Gelb Show,” according to ProFootballTalk Saturday.

“Well, I’d probably have to sit down and talk with my parents, see what the best decision would be for me to do, and if they would want me to go I would do everything possible to prepare for it. There wouldn’t be any other way,” Tua added when discussing what he’d do if he could leave sooner for the NFL. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabam a For National Title)

I’m not sure how anybody could disagree with forcing players to wait. It’s one thing in the NBA when size doesn’t play as big of a factor.

The same can be said for the NHL because those players develop in junior leagues from a young age. The best hockey players are ready for the pros when they’re 19 or 20 years old.

The same can’t be said for football. The size and speed difference from college to pros is astonishing. Pretty much every single guy in the NFL was a dominating college player. Yes, those third string defensive tackles were dominant at the college level, and they can’t even see the field in the pros.

What do you think would happen to an 18-year-old boy that would have to line up against 30-year-old men with eight years of NFL weight training under their belts? It would be ugly.

Most freshmen aren’t even ready for the college game. If they’re not ready for college, how the hell are they going to be ready to play against professional athletes?

I think the age restriction in the NBA is incredibly dumb, but it’s very smart for the NFL. No doubt at all in my mind.