Cher Reverses Course On Mass Immigration — ‘If My State Can’t Take Care Of Its Own, How Can It Take Care Of More?’

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Pop singer Cher seemed to do an about-face on the immigration issue, questioning why a city and state that “isn’t taking care of its own” should bring in and “take care of more.”

“I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants, but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN,” Cher said in a Sunday tweet. “WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+????????Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS. PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS) How Can it Take Care Of More?”

Cher’s position is a 180 degree reversal from a September 2017 tweet, when she offered to “take a dreamer” into her home and business.

“Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them,” she wrote. “I’m Ready 2 Do This & Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME. SANCTUARY.”

The liberal pop singer’s tweet comes after President Trump proposed releasing incoming migrants from custody and into sanctuary cities. The proposed move ironically drew the ire of many liberals, who were quick to push back against the idea. (RELATED: ‘Sick And Twisted’: Liberals Flip Out Over Trump Proposal To Drop Illegals In Sanctuary Cities)

Cher’s course reversal drew the attention of many on Twitter who noted the irony:

“I’ll never forget where I was and what I was doing the moment Cher became a Republican,” tweeted Michael Knowles.

There were plenty more:

Tags : cher immigrants los angeles sanctuary cities
