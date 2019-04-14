Cher Reverses Course On Mass Immigration — ‘If My State Can’t Take Care Of Its Own, How Can It Take Care Of More?’

Pop singer Cher seemed to do an about-face on the immigration issue, questioning why a city and state that “isn’t taking care of its own” should bring in and “take care of more.”

“I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants, but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN,” Cher said in a Sunday tweet. “WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+????????Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS. PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS) How Can it Take Care Of More?”

I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants,but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN.WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+????????Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS.PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More — Cher (@cher) April 14, 2019

Cher’s position is a 180 degree reversal from a September 2017 tweet, when she offered to “take a dreamer” into her home and business.

“Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them,” she wrote. “I’m Ready 2 Do This & Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME. SANCTUARY.”

Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them‼️I’m Ready 2 Do This & ????????Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

The liberal pop singer’s tweet comes after President Trump proposed releasing incoming migrants from custody and into sanctuary cities. The proposed move ironically drew the ire of many liberals, who were quick to push back against the idea. (RELATED: ‘Sick And Twisted’: Liberals Flip Out Over Trump Proposal To Drop Illegals In Sanctuary Cities)

Cher’s course reversal drew the attention of many on Twitter who noted the irony:

“I’ll never forget where I was and what I was doing the moment Cher became a Republican,” tweeted Michael Knowles.

I’ll never forget where I was and what I was doing the moment @Cher became a Republican. https://t.co/eAA8JOkAFK — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 14, 2019

There were plenty more:

Your city is run by Democrats who don’t believe in Americans First. See your @MayorOfLA for example. He helped set up a $10M fund to provide assistance to illegal immigrants facing deportation. Did he set up a $10M fund for homeless Americans/Veterans too? https://t.co/MnXTsUsWYy https://t.co/aOlJRo3edq — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) April 14, 2019

Cher is a republican now. https://t.co/tuYIE4dK27 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) April 14, 2019

Wait wait wait I thought illegals are good for the community. https://t.co/gFQMr9OoCG — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 14, 2019

Cher, if you keep talking like this, you’re going to get banned from Twitter. https://t.co/vxcthi2Myg — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) April 15, 2019

looks like cher has been redpilled https://t.co/4aBckcs5UR — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) April 14, 2019

Welcome to the dark side, Cher. https://t.co/LwbMO08vGM — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) April 14, 2019

There might be a cure for TDS after all. https://t.co/D3DDGsEXsI — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 14, 2019

Follow Scott on Twitter