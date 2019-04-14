Jussie Smollett Is Partying It Up In Hawaii, But He’s Not Exactly In The Clear Yet

WATCH:

Jussie Smollett was spotted laughing and catching some rays during a vacation to the Big Island, but carefree Smollett could be facing more rough waters as he’s not exactly in the clear over his alleged hate crime hoax.

Chicago police hit Smollett with a lawsuit during his Hawaii vacation on Thursday demanding that he reimburse the city for costs associated with investigating his allegedly staged hate crime. (Realted: Jussie Smollett Vacations in Hawaii After Charges Dropped.)

Defense attorney and former prosecutor Bob Bianchi explained why this lawsuit could be very problematic for Smollett during an interview with The Daily Caller.

“This is the perfect vehicle for the Chicago Police Department and the city of Chicago to say no, Kim Foxx, no Mr. Smollett,” said Bianchi. “We’re going to drag you in and we’re going to get depositions and interrogatories.”

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office drop all charges against Jussie Smollett over his alleged hate crime hoax in March.

