Emma Watson Turns 29 Years Old

Emma Watson’s birthday is April 15. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her best photos.

Emma Watson is an English actress who was discovered when her theater teacher suggested she be cast for the role of Hermione in the hugely successful “Harry Potter” film series. She auditioned for the role eight different times.

While she was working on the “Harry Potter” series, Watson still kept up with her school work. She went on to attend Brown University and graduated with a degree in English. (RELATED: Emma Watson Shares Photo Taken By Former ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Tom Felton)

After the “Harry Potter” series, Watson has starred in a number of successful movies. In 2012 she took a star role in “Perks Of Being A Wallflower.” Her biggest role since Hermione has been the role of Belle in the 2017 live action adaptation of “Beauty And The Beast.”

Watson is an advocate for women’s equality and was appointed a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2014.