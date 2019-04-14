‘Look What She Did To Bernie’: Pro-Trump Comic Mocks Hillary For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Comments

Pro-Trump comedian Michael Loftus took on Hillary Clinton Sunday and her recent claims that politics in Washington were best reflected in the popular HBO show “Game of Thrones.”

Hillary Clinton gave HBO an unexpected plug last week when she claimed that the show that best reflected D.C. politics was the hit show “Game of Thrones,” now airing its final season.

“‘Game of Thrones!’ ‘Game of Thrones!'” she exclaimed. “You know, somebody asked me the other day what was the television show that was most like — most like Washington, they said was it ‘Veep,’ was it ‘Madam Secretary’? And I said, ‘Game of Thrones.'”

Loftus was quick to respond on Sunday’s “Fox & Friends,” and he appeared to agree with Clinton’s assessment. “Well, when Hillary Clinton starts saying that her real life looks like ‘Game of Thrones,’ believe her. Believe her! She is capable of doing some dastardly deeds. Look what she did to Bernie in 2016, like she totally stabbed him in the back,” he explained. (RELATED: Pro-Trump Comedian Says Instead Of A Reality Check Dems Need ‘Morality Check’)

Loftus went on to mention a number of other Democratic players such as New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, likening them to other characters or story arcs on the hit show.

“I very rarely feel bad for Nancy Pelosi,” he noted. “But at least she tries to do math. She knows they can’t pay for these programs. And then you got AOC and Bernie Sanders just talking to their minions, ‘Go, my children, it will all be free, it will all be free.’ They’re just attacking, just like the white walkers …”

Loftus concluded by calling President Donald Trump “America’s Jon Snow,” saying, “We need him. He’s the coolest member of the knight’s watch. Winter is coming, November 2020.”

