T.J. Oshie Kicks Stick Out Of Defender’s Hands Prior To Scoring Goal

Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie had a bizarre goal Saturday in an overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Oshie kicked the stick right out of the defender’s hands before finding the back of the net. Yes, you read the previous sentence correctly.

The American hockey hero from the 2014 winter Olympics somehow managed to boot a stick right out of his way. Watch the video below. It’s awesome.

TJ Oshie makes it 2-0 for the #ALLCAPS over the #TakeWarning 2-0 in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/2ON0AVQMkG — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) April 13, 2019

That’s one of the coolest goals that I’ve ever seen. I don’t even know how he did it. Imagine going at the speed NHL players do and just booting a stick out of your way. (RELATED: NHL Ref Takes Puck Straight To The Groin. The Video Will Twist Your Stomach)

Part of me thinks he didn’t even mean to do it. He was just trying to gain position and it happened. If he did plan and execute to kick that stick out of his way, then that’s one of the most impressive NHL plays that I’ve ever seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TJ Oshie (@tjoshie7) on Mar 3, 2018 at 9:45pm PST

As for the Capitals, they now hold a 2-0 series lead over the Hurricanes. The series might be over by next week.

Will they repeat as Stanley Cup champions? Only time will tell, but they’re off to an incredibly hot start this postseason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TJ Oshie (@tjoshie7) on Jun 14, 2018 at 3:22pm PDT

Game three will be Monday night at 7:00 p.m. EST.