Tiger Woods Wins 15th Major At The Masters

Tiger Woods is officially back.

The greatest golfer of all time finally won his 15th major with a thrilling performance in The Masters on Sunday. It was Tiger’s first Major championship win since the 2008 U.S. Open, ending a drought that lasted more than a decade. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Holds Back Smile As Man Wears T-Shirt With His Mugshot On It)

“THE RETURN TO GLORY!” Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the 5th time. pic.twitter.com/u3cNdQm6MG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019

It was also Tiger’s first victory at The Masters since 2005, and his fifth overall.

Last year, when Tiger won a tournament for the first tune in seemingly forever, I said that Tiger’s remarkable comeback was the greatest sports story I had ever seen.

At that tine, I was content watching him win another tournament and ride into the sunset, but Tiger obviously wasn’t. And that’s why he’s the greatest golfer of all time.

Through embarrassing personal and professional struggles, scandals, and tragedy, Tiger’s life and career has been one big soap opera, but on Sunday we got one more triumph. And it doesn’t look like he will be done anytime soon.

Congrats Tiger!

