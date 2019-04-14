Trump Predicted Tiger’s Comeback

During an early February round of golf with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods at Trump National Golf Club, President Donald Trump saw something in Woods — who hadn’t won a major championship since 2008 — that the rest of the country found out this weekend.

“Everyone is asking how Tiger played yesterday,” Trump tweeted on February 3rd after their outing. “The answer is Great! He was long, straight & putted fantastically well. He shot a 64. Tiger is back & will be winning Majors again! Not surprisingly, Jack also played really well. His putting is amazing! Jack & Tiger like each other.”

Everyone is asking how Tiger played yesterday. The answer is Great! He was long, straight & putted fantastically well. He shot a 64. Tiger is back & will be winning Majors again! Not surprisingly, Jack also played really well. His putting is amazing! Jack & Tiger like each other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2019

Here’s an Instagram photo of the legendary threesome back in February:



Woods won The Masters on Sunday for his 15th major championship and first since 2008, a drought of epic proportions for the man many predicted would eclipse Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 before the age of 35. Instead, Woods struggled with a litany of personal, health, and performance issues, slowly working his way back to championship form at age 43. (RELATED: Check Out These Unforgettable Tiger Woods Celebrations On His Birthday)

Trump, an avid golfer and long-time Woods fan, was watching his friend’s victory every step of the way:

Great Masters going on right now. @TigerWoods is leading with 2 holes left to play. Very exciting, tune in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Watching final hole of @TheMasters. @TigerWoods is looking GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Love people who are great under pressure. What a fantastic life comeback for a really great guy! https://t.co/41MtJtYEjq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Follow Scott on Twitter