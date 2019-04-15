Celebrate Bill Belichick’s Birthday With His Best Moments

Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick was born April 16, 1952 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Belichick has won eight Super Bowl championships over the course of his career, including a record six as head coach of the New England Patriots. After his latest Super Bowl title, there is little doubt that Belichick is the greatest coach in football history. (RELATED: SILENCE OF THE RAMS: Belichick, Brady Win Sixth Super Bowl)

I’ve always admired Belichick and his “do your job” mantra. Belichick has a philosophy where he believes that if every player roster buys in and does their job, then it will lead to greater team success. Based on Belichick’s track record, it’s certainly hard to argue with that.

But Belichick’s philosophy can’t be simplified. Anybody can talk about getting people to do their jobs, but few can replicate the type of historic success that Belichick has delivered on. In fact, I doubt anybody ever will.

Belichick is the greatest coach of all time, and with their six Super Bowl trophies, the New England Patriots are the greatest franchise in the history of the sport. Belichick’s old-school philosophy is rare for the time we live in, but it clearly still works. Belichick has nothing left to prove, but he always coaches with an edge that is hard to describe.

My guess is he’s not done having to rename his boat. Another ring could be just around the corner for Patriots’ fans.

