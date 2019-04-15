Chris Davis Bursts Out Of Slump In A Big Way

Benjamin Fox | Contributor

Oh, baby Crush Davis is back!

After going 54 straight at-bats without a hit, the Orioles’ first basemen broke through on Saturday against the Red Sox.

Unfortunately, the hit did not come soon enough as the Longview, Texas, native broke the former Dodgers infielder Eugenio Velez’ hitless streak of 49 straight at-bats.

It has been quite the struggle for Davis, who has grappled pretty consistently dating to his 25-game suspension for taking Adderall in 2014. The hitless streak developed quite the following as bars and restaurants throughout Baltimore offered deals contingent on Davis getting a hit. Here are some of the deals that were offered:


Although it seems Davis’ recent base hit opened the floodgates as he upped the ante in the Top of the 8th against the Boston Red Sox. (RELATED: Here’s How The Baseball World Celebrates Jackie Robinson Day)

Don’t look now, but it seems as though Davis could be making his case for AL MVP.

#DavistoCleveland2019

Follow Benjamin Fox on Twitter

Tags : baltimore orioles chris davis homerun mlb
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller