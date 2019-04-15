Chris Davis Bursts Out Of Slump In A Big Way

Oh, baby Crush Davis is back!

After going 54 straight at-bats without a hit, the Orioles’ first basemen broke through on Saturday against the Red Sox.

CHRIS DAVIS GOT A HIT pic.twitter.com/VZvyoNPWcM — Starting 9 (@Starting9) April 13, 2019

Unfortunately, the hit did not come soon enough as the Longview, Texas, native broke the former Dodgers infielder Eugenio Velez’ hitless streak of 49 straight at-bats.

It has been quite the struggle for Davis, who has grappled pretty consistently dating to his 25-game suspension for taking Adderall in 2014. The hitless streak developed quite the following as bars and restaurants throughout Baltimore offered deals contingent on Davis getting a hit. Here are some of the deals that were offered:



Although it seems Davis’ recent base hit opened the floodgates as he upped the ante in the Top of the 8th against the Boston Red Sox. (RELATED: Here’s How The Baseball World Celebrates Jackie Robinson Day)

Saturday: Chris Davis’ first hit of the season Today: First HR of the season (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/rAyEWZqo7b — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) April 15, 2019

Don’t look now, but it seems as though Davis could be making his case for AL MVP.

#DavistoCleveland2019

