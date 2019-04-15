‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere Draws 17.4 Million Viewers

Your first name

“Game of Thrones” drew some massive TV ratings when Season 8 premiered Sunday night.

According to a Monday release from HBO, 17.4 million people watched last night. It was the most watched episode in the history of the series. The second-highest was the season seven finale, which got 16.9 million viewers. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

It was initially predicted that the premiere could get over 20 million in live viewers. We didn’t hit that mark, but 17.4 million is still an unreal number. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns With Great Season 8 Premiere Episode ‘Winterfell’)

It’s just the latest sign that “Game of Thrones” has taken over the entertainment industry. Everybody is locked in for the hit HBO show.

If you haven’t read my review of the show yet, you can do so here. I enjoyed it a lot. Not everybody seemed to like it as much as I did, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t great.

I stand by my breakdown, and I think most of the 17.4 million people would agree.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the episode. I can’t wait to see what we get in the coming episodes.

It should all be great, and I’d be willing to bet that the numbers only go up from the initial 17.4 million viewers.