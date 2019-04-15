Ivanka Wows In Pretty Floral Dress During Ethiopia Trip

Ivanka Trump was quite the vision when she showed up in a pretty floral dress Monday during her trip in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) headquarters.

The first daughter looked just as gorgeous as ever in the three-fourths-length sleeve, button-up colorful dress as she spoke at the African Women’s Economic Empowerment Dialogue meeting during her four-day trip to Africa to promote a global women’s initiative. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the spring look with loose hair, a thin white leather belt and white high heels.

Today, I joined @DBohigian to announce the launch of 2X Africa! I’m honored to share that @opicgov will directly invest $350 million to help mobilize $1 billion in capital supporting women-owned, women-led, and women-supporting projects in Sub-Saharan Africa. @OPIC2X #WGDP pic.twitter.com/LS0wIiZYXL — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 15, 2019

On Sunday, of the first daughter's stops in the country was attending a meeting with women from the coffee industry and later she toured a female-run textile facility, per BBC News.

Ivanka always looks great no matter what the occasion. Most recently, she made headlines during the trip when she showed up in a beautiful powder blue dress that she paired with a matching belt and black flats.