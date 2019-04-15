Ivanka Wows In Pretty Floral Dress During Ethiopia Trip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump was quite the vision when she showed up in a pretty floral dress Monday during her trip in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) headquarters.

(Photo credit: EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images)

REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

The first daughter looked just as gorgeous as ever in the three-fourths-length sleeve, button-up colorful dress as she spoke at the African Women’s Economic Empowerment Dialogue meeting during her four-day trip to Africa to promote a global women’s initiative. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

(Photo credit: EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the spring look with loose hair, a thin white leather belt and white high heels. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

(Photo credit: EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images)

On Sunday, of the first daughter’s stops in the country was attending a meeting with women from the coffee industry and later she toured a female-run textile facility, per BBC News. (RELATED: Celebrate Melanias Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Ivanka always looks great no matter what the occasion. Most recently, she made headlines during the trip when she showed up in a beautiful powder blue dress that she paired with a matching belt and black flats.

REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Tags : africa ivanka trump melania trump
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller