Kim Kardashian Defends Her Decision To Study Law Amid Criticism
Kim Kardashian defended her decision to study law after receiving a lot of criticism.
Kardashian revealed in a Vogue cover story April 10 that her visit to the White House led to her decision to study law, according to Page Six. Kardashian posted a photo of herself studying with a lengthy caption explaining what she’s been doing.
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️
Kardashian has never graduated from college, but in California you can study law privately. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About WH Meeting, How It’s Inspired Her To Become A Lawyer)
Critics have said she is taking the easy way out, but Kardashian had a lot to say about how she now spends her time.
