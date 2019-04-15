Kim Kardashian Defends Her Decision To Study Law Amid Criticism

Kim Kardashian defended her decision to study law after receiving a lot of criticism.

Kardashian revealed in a Vogue cover story April 10 that her visit to the White House led to her decision to study law, according to Page Six. Kardashian posted a photo of herself studying with a lengthy caption explaining what she’s been doing.

“I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane,” Kardashian wrote. “I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals.”

Kardashian has never graduated from college, but in California you can study law privately. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About WH Meeting, How It’s Inspired Her To Become A Lawyer)

“The state bar doesn’t care who you are. Everyone can take this route if you live in a state where this is allowed. It’s true I did not finish college,” Kardashian continued. “You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in ‘reading the law’, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers.”

Critics have said she is taking the easy way out, but Kardashian had a lot to say about how she now spends her time.

“For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study,” Kardashian explained. “I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams.”