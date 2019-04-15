‘Never Go Full MAGA’ — Liberals Pile On Cher For Anti-Immigration Remarks As Singer Responds To Haters

While leftist pop singer Cher surprisingly reaped the praise of people like Sean Hannity and President Donald Trump for questioning Sunday why Los Angeles should take in more immigrants when the city isn’t “taking care of its own,” many on the left were not happy at all.

Conservatives of all stripes overwhelmed the Twitter responses to Cher’s original tweet, but liberals peeked in here and there to criticize the singer for everything from her own net worth to her supposed lack of understanding on the issue.

Here’s a sampling:

CHER!! I ❤️ you BUT…Are you TOTALLY unaware there are MORE BILLIONAIRES & MILLIONAIRES in CALIFORNIA NOT PAYING TAXES then anywhere, or almost Nothing because of loopholes & keeping a Trillion$$ overseas?That’s 100% why there’s homeless, & failing infrastructure #ParadisePapers — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) April 16, 2019



Liberal activist Adam Best wrote, “If I could turn back time I would tell Cher never go full MAGA.” (RELATED: ‘He Stops At Nothing’ — Cher Urges Nancy Pelosi To Let Trump ‘Have His Fkng Money)

If I could turn back time I would tell Cher never go full MAGA. https://t.co/R807ePENZF — Adam Best (@adamcbest) April 15, 2019

Cher , we didn’t put you in Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again for you to spout this shit https://t.co/KJePEQac5Z — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) April 15, 2019

Your net worth is $360 million https://t.co/kosQcC6LGc — George Ciccariello-Maher (@ciccmaher) April 16, 2019

Because immigrants work. You’re acting like they’re all on welfare. https://t.co/1XdYxDAP1L — Sean Kent (@seankent) April 16, 2019

Scottish comedian Limmy tweeted, “Cher is cancelled.”

You realize that the “CITIZENS” you speak of include American citizen children in mixed-status families- families who live on the streets, live below the poverty line, & are hungry, in part, because of bullshit, simplistic rhetoric like this that influences policy? https://t.co/V4Hy7GLA4i — Tina Vasquez (@TheTinaVasquez) April 15, 2019

Oh dear. Then please send any fresh citizenry who are hungry for a better life to Baltimore, Maryland. We are missing a third of our people over the last half century. And we can be bigger than this. We have to be bigger. In every sense. https://t.co/yxQFga1TLQ — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 16, 2019

This ain’t it Cher…but believe still slap so I’m just gonna chalk this up to u being rich and out of touch https://t.co/LlKEh2bar4 — A Man + His Plants (@speakz) April 15, 2019

A couple of random folks, however, actually managed to get Cher to respond:

Either you can’t read, or English isnt your primary Language.I Said nothing about turning in Immigrants living in my city Over to ICE.We Don’t Kidnap babies & Put them in cages, Which is different than wanting trump to drop thousands of ppl who haven’t been vetted into my city — Cher (@cher) April 15, 2019

“There must be a process,” Cher wrote, responding to Lyle Haynes. “Ppl who are looking 4 asylum,& Qualify,must be given access 2 judges,&properly interviewed. Then They can be sent”EVENLY” 2cities????????.Not Just THOUSANDS Bussed 2Calif,NY,Etc 4 revenge. These are ppl.WE ARE SANCTUARY CITIES BECAUSE WE DONT THROW PPL 2 DOGS.”

“Either you can’t read, or English isn’t your primary Language,” she told CRC. “I Said nothing about turning in Immigrants living in my city Over to ICE.We Don’t Kidnap babies & Put them in cages, Which is different than wanting trump to drop thousands of ppl who haven’t been vetted into my city.”

