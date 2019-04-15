‘Never Go Full MAGA’ — Liberals Pile On Cher For Anti-Immigration Remarks As Singer Responds To Haters

Scott Morefield | Reporter

While leftist pop singer Cher surprisingly reaped the praise of people like Sean Hannity and President Donald Trump for questioning Sunday why Los Angeles should take in more immigrants when the city isn’t “taking care of its own,” many on the left were not happy at all.

Conservatives of all stripes overwhelmed the Twitter responses to Cher’s original tweet, but liberals peeked in here and there to criticize the singer for everything from her own net worth to her supposed lack of understanding on the issue.

Here’s a sampling:


Liberal activist Adam Best wrote, “If I could turn back time I would tell Cher never go full MAGA.” (RELATED: ‘He Stops At Nothing’ — Cher Urges Nancy Pelosi To Let Trump ‘Have His Fkng Money)

Scottish comedian Limmy tweeted, “Cher is cancelled.”

A couple of random folks, however, actually managed to get Cher to respond:

“There must be a process,” Cher wrote, responding to Lyle Haynes. “Ppl who are looking 4 asylum,& Qualify,must be given access 2 judges,&properly interviewed. Then They can be sent”EVENLY” 2cities????????.Not Just THOUSANDS Bussed 2Calif,NY,Etc 4 revenge. These are ppl.WE ARE SANCTUARY CITIES BECAUSE WE DONT THROW PPL 2 DOGS.”

“Either you can’t read, or English isn’t your primary Language,” she told CRC. “I Said nothing about turning in Immigrants living in my city Over to ICE.We Don’t Kidnap babies & Put them in cages, Which is different than wanting trump to drop thousands of ppl who haven’t been vetted into my city.”

