LSU Reinstates Basketball Coach Will Wade

LSU basketball coach Will Wade is no longer suspended.

Wade was on an indefinite suspension after allegations were made that he was caught on a wiretap discussing payments to recruits. The claims were also reportedly investigated by the FBI. Well, that’s all over now, and Wade will be back coaching as soon as possible. (RELATED: Dick Vitale Gets Into Heated Exchange Over LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade)

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva stated the following in part Sunday night when explaining the decision to end Wade’s suspension:

Coach Wade’s explanations and clarifications offered during the meeting, absent actual evidence of misconduct, satisfy his contractual obligation to LSU. Accordingly, I have recommended that Coach Wade’s suspension be lifted and that he should be allowed to resume his coaching responsibilities. President Alexander has accepted this recommendation.

I must admit that I didn’t see this coming. When Wade was initially suspended, I thought his days with the Tigers were over.

Coaches rarely get indefinite suspensions and then return to coach again. That’s not how it works at all. Once you get suspended, it’s usually time to dust off the resume.

The fact LSU is letting him coach again must really be proof that nobody had anything too damning on him. What a wild turn of events.

Again, this man was suspended for a substantial time and missed all of March Madness. Now, he’s back to his job like nothing happened.

That’s about as rare as dinosaur sighting.

If you’re an LSU fan, this news has to make you incredibly excited. Wade is one hell of a great coach. He’s the type of guy who can elevate a program, and now he’s going to get that opportunity again with the Tigers.

As always, the world of college sports never slows down.

