Maycee Barber Says Paige VanZant ‘Doesn’t Want’ To Fight Her

Paige VanZant has been put on notice by Maycee Barber.

VanZant will likely fight sometime hopefully in the coming months as she continues to climb her way to the top of the women's side of the sport. Barber wants to fight the superstar athlete, and she's poking the bear with her words.

It turns out that the two could have fought in early 2019, but it didn't come together. That makes Barber think the flyweight sensation doesn't want to have a go with her.

"UFC offered it to Paige, and she turned it down. (Matchmaker Mick Maynard) was trying to line it up and he was like, 'Nope, she declined.' Paige turned that fight down before and she knows she doesn't want any of this. We'll cross paths eventually. She's fighting at 125, and I'm fighting at 125, and I want that fight against her," Barber told MMA Junkie in a piece published Saturday when discussing VanZant not fighting her when it looked like the Rachael Ostovich fight wouldn't happen.

I’ll be honest with everybody on this one. I don’t know a ton about Barber. She’s 5-0, but that hardly means she can hang with VanZant.

Having said that, I like the fact she’s only 20 and calling out arguably the most recognizable face in her division.

The UFC is at its best when the trash talking is thriving. Telling people that VanZant doesn’t want to fight her is a great way for Barber to gin up attention.

Either way, we need to get VanZant back in the octagon soon. She’s got all the momentum in the world behind her, and fans want to see that continue.