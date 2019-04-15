No Punishment For Fordham Students Who Were With Woman Who Fell Inside Clock Tower

Fordham University will not punish students who were with the senior who died after plummeting nearly 30 feet inside the school’s clock tower.

“There will be no disciplinary action against any students who were in Keating Hall with Monfries on Sunday,” Senior Director of Communications Gina Vergel told The Daily Caller News Foundation over email Monday.

A school official previously said students who enter the Keating Clock tower would likely receive some sort of discipline, The Fordham Ram reported in March 2013.

“As the clock tower is a rather dangerous, and therefore secured area of campus, students would likely face disciplinary action if they entered it,” Dean of Students at the Rose Hill campus Christopher Rodgers said, The Ram reported in March 2013.

The 22-year-old journalism student was with a group of seniors when she lost her footing and fell inside the tower, CBS New York reported.

It is unclear how many students were with Monfries. (RELATED: Fordham Student Dies After Falling Nearly 30 Feet Inside School’s Clock Tower)

University officials are looking into how the students broke into the tower as the door to Keating Hall was supposed to be locked. The building was locked before the students entered the tower, Vergel said to TheDCNF.

Some students said climbing the tower is a campus tradition, according to CBS.

