Pelosi Takes A Crack At Ocasio-Cortez: ‘This Glass Of Water Would Win With A D Next To Its Name’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took what appeared to be another potshot at Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a Monday conversation with the London School Of Economics and Political Science.

Pelosi, who was speaking at the London School while part of a delegation traveling in Europe, addressed the perceived divide between moderate Democrats and the very vocal progressive wing of the party. (RELATED: Michael Moore Lashes Out At ‘Old, Tired, Privileged’ White People — Including Pelosi)

“This is about winning,” Pelosi explained, pointing out that there were a number of districts where a far-left agenda would not fly. “When we have to go into the districts we have to win, we have to cull that to what we have in common with those people.”

Ocasio-Cortez, the veteran lawmaker argued, had the luxury of a safely Democratic district and could afford to push more radical ideas.

Referencing 2018, Pelosi explained, “When we won this election, it wasn’t in districts like mine or Alexandria’s, however … she’s a wonderful member of Congress as I think all of our colleagues will attest. But those are districts that are solidly Democratic.”

To drive the point home, Pelosi picked up her water glass and added, “This glass of water would win with a ‘D’ next to its name in those districts.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi takes another shot at socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), says a “glass of water” with a “D” next to it “would win” in Ocasio-Cortez’s district. pic.twitter.com/sPbhEUTeir — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 15, 2019

Pelosi responded to a similar line of questioning in Sunday’s “60 Minutes” interview with host Lesley Stahl, shrugging off suggestions that the far-left wing of the party might be taking control of the Democrats’ agenda. “That’s like five people,” she said.

Pelosi was also reportedly asked at the London School event whether pineapple was acceptable pizza topping. She said no.

A student at LSE just used their question to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to ask her….”Do you think pineapple belongs on pizza?” (She said no) — Peter Sullivan (@PeterSullivan4) April 15, 2019

Follow Virginia on Twitter