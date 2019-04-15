Jon Favreau Discusses Details Of New ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Mandalorian’

Jon Favreau has opened up about the upcoming “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” and it sounds awesome.

Favreau, who is a producer of the Disney+ series, said the following Sunday at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

If you look throughout history, it’s fun at first, but it gets very complicated very quickly. The idea of that world after The Return of the Jedi and what would happen and what sort of characters would survive, and what it was like until the new Republic took over. You have vestiges of the Empire. You have only the strong surviving. You have chaos taking over the galaxy.

You can go ahead and sign me up for this immediately. Sign me up! Sign me up right now while there’s still air in my lungs for “The Mandalorian.”

“The Return of the Jedi” was one of the greatest films in the saga, and the new movies left several years before picking up again. (RELATED: First Trailer For Star Wars Episode IX Released)

Obviously, that provides a huge opportunity to tell us what happened in the between episodes six and seven.

That should make “Star Wars” fans everywhere super excited.

The series drops Nov. 12, and I can’t wait. It sounds like it’s going to be epic, and fans should probably have their default mode be to expect the unexpected.

If that doesn’t get you amped, then I honestly have no idea what to tell you.

We’ll all find out Nov. 12 on Disney+.