The Vatican Releases Statement On Notre Dame Fire

The Vatican released a statement on the catastrophic fire that destroyed much of the Notre Dame cathedral Monday evening in Paris.

As the world watched in shock as the cathedral caught fire Monday afternoon, the Vatican lamented the tragedy and offered prayers for French Catholics. (RELATED: Shep Smith Shuts Down French Commentator From Speculating Terror Is Behind Notre Dame Fire)

“The Holy See has learned with incredulity and sadness the news of the terrible fire that ravaged the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris, a symbol of Christianity, in France and in the world,” Alessandro Gisotti, interim Director of the Holy See tweeted in French. “We express our closeness with the French Catholics and with the Parisian population. We pray for firefighters and for all those who do their best to cope with this dramatic situation.”

Le Saint-Siège a appris avec incrédulité et tristesse la nouvelle du terrible incendie qui a ravagé la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris, symbole de la chrétienté, en France et dans le monde. — Alessandro Gisotti (@AGisotti) April 15, 2019

Construction of Notre Dame began in 1160 and continued for roughly two centuries.

As of Monday evening, authorities were still attempting to save as much artwork and as many relics as possible from the building. Their salvage effort was largely successful, according to French journalist Nicolas Delesalle.

Une bonne nouvelle : toutes les œuvres d’art ont été sauvées. Le trésor de la cathédrale est intact, la couronne d’épines, les saints sacrements. #NOTRE_DAME — Nicolas Delesalle (@KoliaDelesalle) April 15, 2019

“Good news: all the works of art were saved,” Delesalle tweeted in French. “The treasure of the Cathedral is intact, the Crown of thorns, the Holy sacraments.”

