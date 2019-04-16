Clippers Finish Off Historic Comeback Against Golden State

The Los Angeles Clippers rallied from 31 points down on Monday night to stun the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in Oracle Arena.

The Clippers were down 94-63 midway through the third quarter, before outscoring the Warriors 72-37 the rest of the way. It was the largest comeback in NBA history, according to Yahoo! Sports. (RELATED: Dwyane Wade Hits Game-Winner Against Golden State Warriors)

The Clippers’ comeback was engineered by veteran sixth-man Lou Williams, who had 36 points and 11 assists off the bench, becoming only the second reserve player in league history to accomplish such a feat.

Lou Williams and Steph both hit clutch shots! ???? pic.twitter.com/pnMcfCZc9c — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 16, 2019

The series is now tied at one, and the Clippers have the home-court advantage heading back to Los Angeles. While it’s still extremely unlikely that Golden State will lose this series, there is now legitimate reason to believe they are vulnerable. (RELATED: LeBron James And Kevin Durant Wear Jerseys Supporting Colin Kaepernick)

The Warriors are, by far, the most talented team in the league and will have to beat themselves not to complete the three-peat, but something just seems off about the team’s chemistry. Superstar Kevin Durant had nine turnovers and only eight shots in what was arguably the worst game of his career.

Steph curry playing golf, Kevin Durant just not playing. #Warriors pic.twitter.com/LqOEGVfV9k — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) April 16, 2019



After last year’s title run, former Warriors’ forward David West said that the team often faced internal troubles throughout the season. Is this the year those struggles come back to haunt this once-unstoppable dynasty?

After last night, the rest of the league has hope.

