Chicago Police Union VP Tears Into Media And Foxx Over Jussie Smollett Case

Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Martin Preib minced no words when discussing the media’s coverage of Jussie Smollett and the Cook County Attorney’s office handling of the case.

“All we want is for them to follow the evidence, in this case and others, and we would like some good journalism,” said Preib.

Preib went on to explain, during the interview with The Daily Caller, what he thinks is next for Smollett, because the actor isn’t exactly in the clear yet.

Chicago police hit Smollett with a lawsuit Thursday, demanding that he reimburse the city for the costs associated with investigating his allegedly hate crime hoax. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Vacations in Hawaii After Charges Dropped.)

