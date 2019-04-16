Fraternity Member Dies After Being Shot In The Chest With Pellet Gun

A Sacramento State fraternity boy died after allegedly being shot with a pellet gun at an off-campus party early Friday morning.

Will Molina, a senior at the California college, was passed out at a fraternity party when an unidentified person shot him in the chest with a pellet gun, according to Fox40. “He was shot in the chest with a pellet gun, went unresponsive and is now in cardiac arrest,” officials said.

The brothers of Sigma Phi Epsilon, California Theta would like to express our deepest condolences for the loss of Will Molina, brother of the Theta Tau chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha. Tonight we all stand as IFC brothers to one another is this tragic time. Please know that the br… pic.twitter.com/mF5AKDPHE5 — CSUS ΣΦΕ (@Sigepsacstate) April 13, 2019

Molina was transferred from the house to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries officials said. The university confirmed the student’s identity following his passing. (RELATED: ‘Call 911, I Feel Like I’m Going To Die’: Fraternity Pledge Says He Was Hazed With Spiked Paddle)

“I am heartbroken over the loss of this young man, and I know that the Hornet Family mourns with Will’s family,” Sacramento State President Robert Nelson said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Will’s friends and family, and we are working with family on arrangements to honor his memory.”

A candlelight vigil for @sacstate student, Will Molina, who died Friday morning continues to grow with support. @TheStateHornet pic.twitter.com/m9BAYYT0lg — Dom_V. (@Dom_Vitiello) April 15, 2019

Police say the party was held by the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. No arrests have been made at the time this piece was published, but police are investigating.

“It’s a very tragic incident, however, for me to call it an accident, I can’t do that,” Sacramento Police Officer Linda Matthew told Fox40. “So that’s where it’s going to come from the district attorney.”

Neighbors say there have been parties before, but nothing that has caused any major issues.

“There wasn’t a lot of commotion in the court like when the parties get really wild, so we weren’t expecting this,” a neighbor said.