‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory: Is Littlefinger Alive After Faking His Death?

One “Game of Thrones” theory is gaining some serious attention, and it involves the infamous character of Littlefinger.

For those of you who might need a short refresher, Littlefinger pretty much set the whole chaotic timeline in motion with a series of crafty and manipulative decisions. He met an ugly end when Arya slit his throat in season seven. Or did he meet that fate? It’s becoming an incredibly popular theory that he faked his own death and will re-emerge late in the game to possibly take the Iron Throne. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Pure Wow wrote the following when explaining the theory:

The evidence: Lord Petyr Baelish, aka “Littlefinger,” says his great-grandfather was originally from Braavos, aka the home of the Faceless Men and where Arya goes to be trained by Jaqen H’ghar to be the assassin she now is, aka “no one.” Perhaps Littlefinger is a descendant of the Faceless Men himself, or perhaps he has enough connections with the Faceless Men to pay one off to take his place and “die” at Winterfell at the hands of the Stark siblings, while the real Littlefinger is off in hiding? … Season seven, episode five also sheds light on the “Littlefinger as a Faceless Man” theory. In one scene, highlighted in this YouTube video by Neo, a woman whispers “your time is up” to Littlefinger during a secret meeting at Winterfell, then hands him what appears to be a coin…the coin of Braavos, perhaps? If she traded places with Littlefinger, the real Lord Baelish is still alive and well, while this mysterious woman is the one whose throat was actually slit by Arya.

You can watch a full video explaining the theory below.

I’m not even going to pretend I know for sure what is going to happen, but there’s no doubt Littlefinger is one of the smartest guys in all of “Game of Thrones.”

Would he be smart enough to know when the heat was being applied and get out of dodge? There’s a high chance, but the question then becomes who died in his place.

The faceless assassins theory appears to be solid. At the very least, we need to be giving this theory some serious attention. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns With Great Season 8 Premiere Episode ‘Winterfell’)

If there’s anybody capable of pulling off this kind of coup, it’s absolutely our guy Littlefinger. He doesn’t play checkers. He plays chess and he was a master up until the point of Arya slitting his throat.

You can prepare for the internet to explode if the sixth episode of the final season rolls around, and he makes a sudden appearance.

That might honestly be enough to break Twitter, and I’m here for it. I’m here for every second of it.

Tune in this Sunday for the second episode of season eight. It should be fascinating to see what kind of developments we get along the way.