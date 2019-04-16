J.J. Redick Hasn’t Missed The Playoffs Once In His Entire 13 Year NBA Career

Philadelphia 76ers guard J.J. Redick has an impressive streak going, and most people might not know about it.

As pointed out by Bleacher Report on Twitter, the former Duke guard hasn’t missed the playoffs a single time since entering the league in 2006.

He’s played for the Magic, Bucks, Clippers and 76ers over that time span and has been in the postseason every single year. (RELATED: J.J. Redick Has A Message About Social Media You Need To Hear)

JJ Redick was drafted by the Magic in 2006 4 teams and 13 years later, he’s been in the playoffs every season pic.twitter.com/Kw3RDODxyk — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) April 13, 2019

Of all the people I would have guessed had a 13 year playoff streak going, Redick wouldn’t have been at the top of the list.

He’s a solid player, but he’s not the kind of guy I think of when I hear people talking about the NBA playoffs. Not at all.

I think of a great role player who knocks down threes with the best of them. I don’t think of a guy who takes his team to the postseason for 13 consecutive season. That’s incredibly impressive.

Redick had so much hype coming out of Duke. Many believed he could be the greatest player in the storied history of the Blue Devils. I don’t know if I ever bought into that as much as other people, but he has had a great NBA career.

Even if he goes a bit unnoticed, the man still has scored over 10,000 points, and he’s made $90 million along the way.

Not a bad career at all, and now we all know he’s got one of the most impressive postseason streaks in the history of sports.