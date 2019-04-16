Jennifer Garner Turns 47 Years Old

Jennifer Garner’s birthday is April 17. To help you celebrate the “13 Going On 30” actress, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Jennifer Garner is an American actress who was born in Houston, Texas. Garner originally went to school and earned a degree in theater. After performing onstage in New York City, she moved to Los Angeles to start her career in television and film.

Garner landed roles on "Law And Order" and "Spin City." Her recurring role on "Felicity" helped land her the lead role for ABC's "Alias." The actress went on to earn multiple Emmy nominations for "Alias."

After spending some time working in TV, Garner gained film recognition after grabbing a role in “Catch Me If You Can” with Leonardo DiCaprio. She also starred in “13 Going On 30” alongside Mark Ruffalo.

Garner was married to actor Ben Affleck for 10 years after tying the knot in 2015. The couple faced a very public divorce in 2015.