Report: Justin Bieber Fan Arrested Outside His Home Days After He And Wife Hailey Bieber Move In

A woman was reportedly arrested just outside of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Beverly Hills mansion, only days after the newlyweds had moved into their new home.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Monday that the fan of the 25-year-old singer managed to get onto the property Sunday surrounding his and his supermodel wife’s home. Police were reportedly able to apprehend the fan on the sidewalk outside their home and put her in cuffs. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Sources told the outlet that when the cops approached the woman, she appeared to be talking on the phone. She reportedly told police that the reason she was there was because she lived in the home.

The “Baby” hitmaker and model Hailey bought the home just last month following an extensive search for a new place together.

It comes only weeks after Bieber had reportedly another scare with a fan during his stay at a hotel in Laguna Beach. As previously reported, a woman who appeared to be drunk reportedly barged into his hotel room where he was staying, according to police.

In video posted by TMZ, the police were overheard talking to the handcuffed woman about being arrested for trespassing, as she stated that she “didn’t do anything wrong” after the whole incident went down. She reportedly had been partying and roaming the hallways of the hotel and at one point had been escorted off the property. (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

For some unknown reason, she reportedly came back to the hotel, which is when she allegedly walked straight into Bieber’s room. Insiders said the pop star didn’t get too upset, just told her to leave before his security team stepped in and held her until the authorities arrived.

The latest incident follows a recent announcement from the “Sorry” hitmaker about how fans shouldn’t expect to hear new music from him anytime soon because he’s busy dealing with”deep-rooted issues,” amid reports he’s been battling depression and anxiety.