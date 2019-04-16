LeBron James Says He ‘May’ Accept Charles Barkley’s Offer To Do NBA Playoff Broadcasts

LeBron James had an interesting response when he was urged to join the TNT NBA broadcast group.

Charles Barkley recently asked James to join the team after the Lakers were bounced from playoff contention because the three-time champion “ain’t got nothing to do.”

”You ain’t got nothing to do…I know you got to pick a coach and GM.” Charles Barkley’s offer to LeBron on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/jbe5kFnXXt — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 15, 2019

James tweeted Monday, “Sir Charles, I actually do have a ton going on but I may take you up on your offer. We shall see. #KingInStudio.” (RELATED: LeBron James Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

Sir Charles, I actually do have a ton going on but I may take you up on your offer. We shall see. #KingInStudio — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 15, 2019

I didn’t see this development coming, especially because these two don’t have an outstanding history together.

Maybe they’ve since buried the hatchet and are ready to broadcast some NBA games together.

In all seriousness, it would painful if LeBron joined the TNT team. Right now, it’s pretty funny, nobody takes it too seriously and it’s a lot of fun.

Would any of that standard be maintained if James joined the squad? I think that’s a big fat no.

He’d probably just constantly blame other people for what went wrong with the Lakers, make everything about himself and it would ruin it for everybody else.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, is really interested in watching that unfold.

Keep the squad the way it is, and let us be. We can get back to Lebron once the playoffs are over. Right now, let’s all take a break from the biggest drama star in the league this season.

H/T: BroBible