Les Miles Discusses Taking Over The Kansas Football Program

Les Miles sounds like he’s ready to pull Kansas out of the cellar of college football.

The Jayhawks pulled the trigger on hiring Miles back in November after years and years of pathetic performance on the field. Miles last coached at LSU, where he won a national championship. Now, he’ll do his best to lead Kansas to the same goal. He sounds very aware of the challenges ahead, but also excited to be back in the game. (RELATED: Kansas Hires Football Coach Les Miles)

Miles told Bleacher Report the following when discussing taking over the Jayhawks in a piece published Tuesday:

I want to coach football. I think I could’ve taken a couple of other opportunities, but I wanted it to be a Power Five job. I wanted it to be with an athletic director that I really felt like we could compete together with … There’s certainly a challenge here. I mean, I get that. But this is not something over the top. You have a lot to work with. It’s a great school. This is a beautiful community.

I can’t wait to see what Kansas does under Miles’ leadership. He was without a doubt the best option on the table when they hired him.

I never would have believed they could have hired a guy like him until it actually happened. Miles was absolutely dominant at times in the SEC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Football (@kufootball) on Mar 26, 2019 at 3:12pm PDT

Yet, this isn’t the SEC anymore and he’s not coaching the Tigers in Baton Rouge. He’s coaching the Jayhawks, and that means it’s going to be a hell of a lot harder to recruit.

Trust me, five star recruits aren’t exactly rushing out to sign with Kansas. They’re just not. I’m sure that’s not news to most of you, but it’s a fact worth stating.

Miles won’t have nearly the same talent to work with that he did at LSU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Football (@kufootball) on Mar 19, 2019 at 3:21pm PDT

Yet, if there’s somebody capable of leading a program and getting the most out of his guys, that national championship-winning coach is certainly that man.

The 2019 college football season is going to be a hell of a lot of fun. Watching Miles go to work with Kansas is going to be a storyline we’ll all be watching.

It should be one hell of a fun time.