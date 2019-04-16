Netflix Wants People To Stop Using The Term ‘Chick Flicks’

Netflix went on a bizarre Twitter bender Monday afternoon.

The extremely popular streaming service sent out several tweets asking people to stop referring to some movies as "chick flicks." I'm not making that up. I wish I was. I wish this was a joke or parody.

Unfortunately, that's not the case.

Read the outrageous Twitter thread below about how the term needs to be "retired."

Quick PSA: Can we stop calling films “chick flicks” unless the films are literally about small baby chickens? Here’s why this phrase should absolutely be retired (thread): — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 15, 2019

For starters, “chick flicks” are traditionally synonymous with romantic comedies. This suggests that women are the only people interested in 1. Romance 2. Comedy. Which I can promise from the men I’ve come across in my life – simply isn’t true. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 15, 2019

There aren’t sweeping categories specific to men. You don’t hear people asking to watch “man movies” – instead, pretty much every intersection of genre is on the table and seen as for men, except of course, the aforementioned rom-coms. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 15, 2019

The term also cheapens the work that goes into making these types of films. Romantic comedies and/or films centered around female leads go through just as much editing, consideration, and rewriting as any other film. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 15, 2019

And nicknaming films “chick flicks” drives home that there’s something trivial about watching them. But what’s trivial about watching a film that makes you feel 1,000 emotions in ~90 minutes? — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 15, 2019

Overall, there’s nothing inherently gendered about liking a light-hearted film with a strong female lead and emotional arc. So next time you call something a “chick flick,” you better be referring to Chicken Run. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 15, 2019

Welcome to America and the entertainment industry in 2019. I guess we're no longer allowed to call rom-coms "chick flicks." At least, that's apparently what all the freedom-hating people want.

I thought this was America. Did I miss a memo or something?

What an absolute joke from Netflix, and we all know they probably sent these tweets thinking they were genius. The people just had to be told to get into line!

You’re on drugs if you think I’m retiring “chick flicks” from my vocabulary. It’s not going to happen.

Also, don’t misunderstand me. I love Netflix. I watch it every single day, but I get paid to call balls and strikes. Those tweets above are insanely stupid.

They’re called “chick flicks” because they attract a mostly female audience. It doesn’t mean that men won’t watch. I’ve seen some good rom-coms in my day, but people like me aren’t filling up the theaters for this category of movies. They’re just not. The idea that men like me are rushing to see chick flicks is simply false.

Most of the time, I just want to watch stuff blow up, bad guys get shot and hot women get it on. Virtually none of that happens in chick flicks.

Why? Because they’re not marketed for guys like me. They’re just not. Again, I’ve seen some that I’ve liked, but the overwhelming majority aren’t something I’m going to sit through.

So, in closing, Netflix can go take a hike. This is America, and as long as we’re a free society, I’ll call movies whatever I please.