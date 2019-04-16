New England Patriots Sign Receiver Demaryius Thomas For $6 Million

The New England Patriots are signing Demaryius Thomas.

Field Yates announced the news on Twitter Tuesday. Ian Rapoport added that the deal is worth $6 million and only for this upcoming season with the Patriots.

Source: the Patriots are signing longtime Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 16, 2019

The #Patriots are giving former #Broncos and #Texans WR Demaryius Thomas a 1-year deal worth up $6M, source said. They discussed trading for him last year, signed him this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2019

This is a great signing for the Patriots. Thomas, who is bouncing back from an achilles injury, is incredibly dangerous when it comes to opening up the field deep. (RELATED: Houston Texans Save $14 Million By Cutting Demaryius Thomas)

If he can give Brady a dependable deep threat, then it allows Edelman to work with more space in the short distance, especially out of the slot when the linebackers and safeties back up.

Plus, with Gronkowski retiring this offseason, the Patriots needed another solid receiving threat. Thomas gives them that and more.

Only $6 million for a single season is a hell of a bargain. If he doesn’t pan out, New England just moves on. If Thomas hits, then it’s a golden deal.

Is Thomas as great as Gronk? No, but he’s a big bodied receiver, and there’s not a defense on the planet that wants to line up against him, Brady and Edelman.

The former Broncos star has his new home, and I can promise you defensive coordinators in the AFC don’t love this move.

I told you all that the 2019 season was shaping up to be a great one. I hope you all listened.