Photographer Sues Justin Bieber For Reportedly Hitting Him With His Truck

Pop singer Justin Bieber is being sued for allegedly hitting a photographer with his truck back in 2017.

Bieber was pulling out of a driveway in Beverly Hills when the 25-year-old hit William Wilson who was standing off to the side of the truck, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight.

Wilson claims that because of Bieber hit him with the truck, he continues to suffer “injuries to his health, strength and activity,” according to court documents. Wilson is asking the court for unspecified damages, the cost of the lawsuit, compensation for medial expenses and for loss of earnings.

It was previously reported that Bieber stayed at the scene after he hit Wilson and fully cooperated with the investigation. (RELATED: Paparazzo Hit By Justin Bieber Speaks Out About The Incident From Hospital)

Shortly after the incident, Wilson shared a health update on his Instagram.

“OK. Shotgetter’s hanging in there everybody. Hour before my birthday hits I get ran over by Justin Bieber,” he said in a video at the time. “Isn’t that something? He’s a good kid though. I think the truck was a little bit too big for him though ’cause there’s no way he could see over the front.”

“But like I said, he got out, he was compassionate, he’s a good kid, accidents happen,” Wilson added. “Hopefully everything works out here. Getting ready to go into the x-rays right now.”