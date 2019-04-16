‘Remember Sodom And Gomorrah!’ — Protester Interrupts Buttigieg Event

A protester shouting, “Remember Sodom and Gomorrah!” interrupted a Pete Buttigieg rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday.

The protester, clad in a white shirt and tie, stood on a concrete pole foundation during the outdoor event and pointed all around as he called Buttigieg a “sodomite” before imploring the crowd to remember the cities destroyed by fire and brimstone in the famous Bible story from the Book of Genesis. Buttigieg reportedly had just introduced his husband, Chasten.

The protester was escorted out after being shouted down by attendees who shouted “Pete! Pete! Pete!”

NBC News political reporter Josh Lederman captured footage:

Another protester interrupting ⁦@PeteButtigieg⁩ with chants of “remember Sodom and Gomorrah” pic.twitter.com/l0FvgYBFWQ — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) April 17, 2019

A protester just interrupted Buttigieg’s event in Des Moines. “Remember Sodom and Gomora,” the man yelled before he was shouted down by people chanting “PETE, PETE, PETE.” — Dan Merica (@merica) April 16, 2019

Buttigieg drew around 1,600 people to Des Moines’ old Franklin Junior High School building in his first Iowa visit since announcing his candidacy.

Meanwhile, RNC spokesperson Preya Samsundar blasted the South Bend mayor’s support for the abolishment of the Electoral College as a jab at “Iowans and other heartland states” that should “take a back seat to cities like New York and Los Angeles.” (RELATED: Buttigieg Responds To Mike Pence: ‘I Would Love To See Him Evolve’)

“As he travels around Iowa he brings more of his faux-brand of Midwestern politics with supported policies like stacking the Supreme Court, the Green New Deal and government-run health care,” Samsundar said via statement.

