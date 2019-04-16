These Martha Stewart Quilt Sets Are Half Off

Spring is the perfect time to switch out your heavy comforter for a cozy quilt. And these Martha Stewart Quilt and Tote Sets are on sale at Macy’s through 4/22! With four gorgeous prints and three solid colors to choose from, you’re sure to find a set that fits in with your bedroom decor. Our favorite is the Diamond Geo Set.

Get your next Martha Stewart Quilt and Tote Set on sale now while supplies last

These polyester and cotton quilts are machine washable and reversible, so you don’t have to choose just one style! A quilted tote bag is included along with the quilt and two shams. While these sets retail for $100, you can get them for just $49.99 in any size right now. They come in Twin, Full, Queen, and King sizes, so you can snag one for every bedroom in the house!

