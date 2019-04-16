Tony Romo Golfs With Barack Obama And Emmitt Smith

Tony Romo recently hit up the golf course, and he had some VIP guests with him.

The Dallas Cowboys legend went golfing down in Texas with Barack Obama and Emmitt Smith. The former star running back posted several photos of the group on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmitt Smith (@emmittsmith22) on Apr 14, 2019 at 6:13pm PDT

I’m glad to see Romo is really enjoying retirement. He’s not getting crushed on the field anymore. He’s just taking swings with a former president and one of the best running backs to ever play the game, and then hitting up the broadcast booth during the season.

I’ve always said this and I truly believe it, golfing with a former president must be one of the coolest things anybody could do. (RELATED: The Internet Reacts To Tony Romo Calling Plays During The AFC Championship Game)

It doesn’t matter if you love or hate all the former presidents of this great country. Playing 18 holes and just chatting it up would be incredible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Sep 26, 2018 at 6:14am PDT

I would jump at the opportunity to golf with any former POTUS. It wouldn’t matter if it was Trump or Obama. I’d play with either in a heartbeat.

I’d have so many questions to ask!

You know the conversation between this trio had to be pretty solid too because Obama is a very big sports fan. That had to be incredibly entertaining.

Sound off in the comments with the president that you’d most like to go golfing with.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter